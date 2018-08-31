Sex abuse claims raise pressure to reunite migrant families

This May 25, 2018, file photo provided by Evelin Roxana Meyer shows her son, Eduardo Almendarez Meyer, right, alongside his father and her husband, Douglas Almendarez, in La Union, Honduras, a day before they left for the United States. Evelin was told in August that her son won’t be leaving the U.S. until Nov. 27. Eduardo has been held at a government-contracted shelter in Brownsville, Texas, since he was separated from his father in early June. (Evelin Roxana Meyer via AP, File)