2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

In this Aug. 31, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump holds up a list of his administrations accomplishments while speaking at a Republican fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in in Charlotte, N.C. Heading into the midterms, 2018’s most volatile candidate is not on the ballot. But Trump is still taking his freewheeling political stylings on the road on behalf of his fellow Republicans, preparing to ramp up his campaign schedule in a campaign sprint to Nov. 6 Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo