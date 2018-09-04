Philippines extricates warship from South China Sea shoal

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar is seen after it ran aground during a routine patrol in the vicinity of Half Moon Shoal, which is called Hasa Hasa in the Philippines, off the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea. Two Philippine security officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, that tugboats were used to pull the BRP Gregorio del Pilar from the shallow fringes of Half Moon Shoal before midnight. The frigate ran aground during a routine patrol Wednesday night, damaging some of its propellers. It’s more than 100 crewmen were unhurt. (Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP, File) AP