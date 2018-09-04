UN anti-graft investigator barred from re-entering Guatemala

A man holds a banner with a message that reads in Spanish, “Out of the country” and an image of Ivan Velasquez, head of a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission, during a protest outside the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, headquarters in Guatemala City, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that he is shutting down the commission that pressed a number of high-profile corruption probes, including one pending against the president himself over purported illicit campaign financing. Moises Castillo AP Photo