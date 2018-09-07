N. Korean military parades: Propaganda, intimidation, unity

FILE - In this February 1948, file photo released by the North Korean government, Kim Il Sung attends the military parade celebrating the creation of the North Korean People’s Army. Kim Il Sung, a former guerrilla who gained fame battling Japan’s colonial rule, established the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on Sept. 9, 1948. The North’s first military parade occurred seven months earlier, on Feb. 8, 1948, when the country was under Soviet control. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency