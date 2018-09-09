AP PHOTOS: Istanbul’s historic orphanage awaits salvation

In this Saturday, July 21, 2018 photo, Erol Baytas, 56, the caretaker of the 6-floor timber building that once served as an orphanage for children of the minority Greek community, stands on its grounds, in Buyukada, the largest and most popular of the Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul. The 120-year-old gigantic Prinkipo orphanage, occupying 20,000 square meters on a hilltop became home for some 5,800 minority Greek children from 1903 until 1964 when it was forced to shut down. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo