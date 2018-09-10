Discovery of dog saves Oregon man from sex-crime conviction

This photo provided by the Oregon Justice Resource Center shows Josh Horner with his wife Kelli Horner after a hearing in Bend, Ore., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. A 50-year sentence in a sex abuse case against Horner was dismissed Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel after the Oregon Innocence Project found holes in the 2017 conviction that undermined the credibility of the complainant, including that Horner had shot the dog in front of her. Oregon Justice Resource Center via AP Jenny Coleman