Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Hawaii with wind, rain

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olivia east of Hawaii at around 6:30 a.m. local time Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Olivia is expected to approach Hawaii in the coming days as either a high-end tropical storm or a low-end hurricane. Central Pacific Hurricane Center meteorologist Maureen Ballard said Monday there’s only a slight difference between the two, so people should prepare as though it will be a hurricane. Olivia is currently 435 miles (700 kilometers) east of Hilo and moving 9 mph (15 kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). (NOAA via AP) AP