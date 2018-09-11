North Carolina’s wild horses know how to survive hurricane

FILE - In this July 25, 2011, file photo, a group of wild horses cools off in the ocean breeze on the beach in Corolla, N.C. As North Carolina braces for Hurricane Florence, some tourists and residents are worried about the famous wild horses that roam the Outer Banks. But Sue Stuska, a wildlife biologist based at Cape Lookout National Seashore, said the horses instinctively know what to do in a storm. Virginian-Pilot, Steve Earley, File AP Photo