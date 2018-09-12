Royal Botanic Garden seeks respect for world’s fungus

Scientist Ester Gaya examines the fungus Isaria sinclairii on an insect also known as a zombie fungus at Kew Gardens’ fungarium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. The release Wednesday of the scientists at the renowned Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew “State of the World’s Fungi” report, is touted as the first ever global look at the way fungi help provide food, medicine, plant nutrition, lifesaving drugs _ and can also spread death and destruction at an alarming pace. Frank Augstein AP Photo