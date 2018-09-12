AP PHOTOS: Kyrgyzstan revives traditions in Nomad Games

In this photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, a women releases an arrow during an archery competition during the Third Nomad Games, in Cholpon-Ata, 250 kilometers (156 miles) of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan held its biennial Nomad Games to promote and celebrate traditional sports of nomadic people. The week-long competition, which is held in a gorge near the picturesque Lake Issyk-Kul, feature traditional sports of nomad peoples such as horseback wrestling and goat polo. Vladimir Voronin AP Photo