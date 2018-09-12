Tokyo chief opens new fish market, delayed for 2 years

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, rear center, leads opening ceremony for new site of Tokyo’s fish market which will officially open to the public next month, in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Tokyo’s hugely popular Tsukiji fish market will be closed for up to five years while it is modernized and turned into a food theme park. The fish market’s move to Toyosu was originally scheduled for last year but has been delayed due to contamination of underground water at the new complex. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo