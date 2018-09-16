Peru president faces standoff with congress over referendum

In this photo provided by the Peruvian government, Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra speaks during a national message at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Vizcarra called to the Congress approve his proposals on Wednesday seeking to be submitted to a referendum in December to reform the political and judicial system, which if denied by Parliament could give way to the president closing the Congress. Andina News Agency via AP Andres Valle