Romania top court approves referendum on marriage definition

A girl takes part in a gay rights activists protest against proposed changes to the constitution that would prevent future recognition of same-sex marriages, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Romanian Senators on Tuesday approved a measure that would pave the way for the constitution, which currently states that marriage is a union between “spouses”, to be changed to explicitly state that marriage is a union of a man and a woman. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo