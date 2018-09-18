Unfinished business: Moon’s summit dreams echo late mentor

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2007, file photo, South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun, right, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, left, in Pyongyang, North Korea. In pursuing engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to defuse a nuclear crisis, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also looking to bolster the legacy of his late friend and political mentor, former President Roh Moo-hyun, whose ambitious efforts to build trust with North Korea crumbled as it began building its nuclear arsenal a decade ago. Yonhap via AP, File Korea Pool