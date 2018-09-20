Police arrest 2 in shooting near Los Angeles charter school

A Los Angeles police offIcer stands guard while police search for a shooting suspect at a Jack in the Box restaurant after a shooting in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Los Angeles police say a shooting near a charter high school wounded a male teenage student and a female school employee. Sgt. Barry Montgomery says he cannot immediately say whether the victims were targeted in the shooting Thursday at a Jack in the Box restaurant across the street from the school. A Fire Department spokesperson said both victims have extremity wounds and were transported to a hospital in stable condition. Richard Vogel AP Photo