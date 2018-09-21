Anti-India rebels abduct and kill 3 policemen in Kashmir

An Indian police officer pays his respects to fallen colleagues at a base camp at shopian, about 63 kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Anti-India rebels in disputed Kashmir raided over a dozen homes of police officers and abducted three whose bullet-riddled were recovered Friday, officials said. The killings came days after the region’s largest rebel group asked officers to quit the Kashmiri police force and stay away from counterinsurgency operations. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo