Polish globe-trotter blunders into Indonesia-Papua conflict

In this undated photo released by Papua representative office of the National Human Rights Commission, Polish national Jakub Skrzypski, left, who is detained and charged with treason on accusation of assisting Papuan independence supporters and separatist fighters talks with the head of Papua Representative Office of the National Human Rights Commission Frits Ramandey, right, at his detention house at the regional police headquarters in Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia. Skrzypski was arrested in Wamena in Papua province in late August along with four Papuans that police said had ammunition and described as linked to “armed criminal groups,” authorities’ usual description of Papuan independence fighters. The 39-year-old factory worker faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s found guilty. (Papua Representative Office of the National Human Rights Commission via AP)