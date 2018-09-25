After the hurricane comes the deluge on South Carolina coast

Shawn Lowrimore, Pastor Willie Lowrimore of The Fellowship With Jesus Ministries’, son, wades into water near the church in Yauhannah, S.C., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The church is on the bank of the Waccamaw River which has already risen above its record crest and is expected to keep rising for several days, forcing thousands of evacuations in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Jeffrey S. Collins AP Photo