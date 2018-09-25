Arrested senator and Duterte critic: ‘Democracy lost today’

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV talks to the media outside his office in the Philippine Senate following a regional trial court order for his arrest Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Trillanes who remained holed up in his office for three weeks now after President Rodrigo Duterte voided an amnesty given to the former rebel military officer, willingly went with police to post bail. Bullit Marquez AP Photo