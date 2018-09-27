Trump says he prefers to keep Rosenstein, may delay meeting

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, N.Y. Expectations have diminished that a meeting between Trump and Rosenstein will result in the resignation or immediate firing of the Justice Department’s No. 2 official. But it’s unclear how safe his job will be after the November midterm elections. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo