Egypt arming Sinai tribesmen in fight against Islamic State

FILE - This photo posted on a file sharing website Jan. 11, 2017, by the Islamic State Group in Sinai, a militant organization, shows a deadly attack by militants on an Egyptian police checkpoint, in el-Arish, north Sinai, Egypt. In a switch from the past, Egypt’s military has begun arming Bedouin tribesmen in the Sinai Peninsula in the long-running fight against militants from the IS affiliate, tribesmen say. For years, the epicenter of the conflict has been in a triangle of towns and cities in the northeast corner of Sinai on the Mediterranean coast, and so far has been kept at a distance from tourist resorts at the southern end of the peninsula. (AP Photo) (Islamic State Group in Sinai via AP, File)