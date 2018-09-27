Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Nation & World

Goff has 465 yards, 5 TDs, propels Rams past Vikings, 38-31

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

September 27, 2018 08:35 PM

LOS ANGELES

Jared Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns, winning a scintillating duel with Kirk Cousins and leading the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Goff hit Cooper Kupp with two of his four TD throws during a 251-yard first half in which the third-year quarterback flawlessly executed coach Sean McVay's offense.

Todd Gurley then finished with 83 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving while the Rams (4-0) barely held off the Vikings (1-2-1) and Cousins, who passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings got the ball back with 2:20 left, but rookie John Franklin-Myers stripped Cousins of the ball near midfield. The Rams recovered and ran out the clock.

  Comments  