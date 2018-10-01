The Latest: S. Korea believes North begins demining at DMZ

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo, front left, and North Korea’s Minister of the People’s Armed Forces No Kwang Chol, front right, hold the documents after signing as South Korean President Moon Jae-in, rear left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rear right, clap at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea. North and South Korea began removing mines at two sites inside their heavily fortified border Monday, Oct. 1, as part of their recent deals to ease decades-long military tensions.(Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP, File) AP