Southern California airfield has 2 plane crashes in 2 days

This still photo taken from video provided by KTTV-TV/foxla.com shows the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on the border between a nursery and Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, Calif., killing the pilot, the lone occupant, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said the plane crashed while approaching the airport. Monday’s crash was the second in two days at the same airport. On Sunday, Sept. 30, one person was killed and another seriously injured when an aircraft went down inside the nursery next to the same airfield. foxla.com via AP KTTV-TV