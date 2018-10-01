Seoul: North Korea estimated to have 20-60 nuclear weapons

In this Oct. 1, 2018 photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea says North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons. Unification Minister Cho told parliament the estimates on the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal range from 20 bombs to as many as 60. Yonhap via AP Kim Hyun-tae