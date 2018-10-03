Iraq’s new President Barham Salih, center right, walks with new Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, center left, in the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Iraq’s new president has tasked veteran Shiite politician Abdul-Mahdi with forming a new government nearly five months after national elections were held, state TV reported late Tuesday.
Iraq’s president to take office, independent tapped as PM

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 01:29 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's new president is set to take office after tapping an independent Shiite lawmaker for the post of prime minister.

Barham Salih, a longtime Kurdish politician, will assume power in a formal handover ceremony on Wednesday, a day after being elected and sworn in by parliament. Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq's presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Salih has tasked Adel Abdul-Mahdi, a former vice president, with forming a government. He has 30 days to submit his cabinet to parliament for approval.

No single party won an outright majority in national elections in May. Two Shiite-led blocs claim to have majority support in the legislature.

