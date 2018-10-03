Pope opens youth synod as confidence dips on abuse fallout

Bishops and Cardinals attend a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the opening of a synod, a meeting of bishops, in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The synod is bringing together 266 bishops from five continents for talks on helping young people feel called to the church at a time when church marriages and religious vocations are plummeting in much of the West. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo