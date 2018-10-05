Aid rolls into Indonesia disaster city as more victims found

Indonesian and Japan military personnel unload relief aid from a Japan Air Force cargo plane at the Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and mud slides that killed a large number of people and displaced tens of thousands others. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo