US envoy on Afghan peace takes his mission to Pakistan

FILE - This March 2009, file photo, shows Zalmay Khalilzad, special adviser on reconciliation in Kabul, Afghanistan. Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s newly named point man, tasked with finding a peaceful end to Afghanistan’s 17- year war, is in Pakistan to seek the new government’s help pushing the Taliban to the table, according to a U.S. Embassy statement Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Rafiq Maqbool, File AP Photo