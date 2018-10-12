Senators say they did not sign off on judicial nominees

File - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, California’s Democratic United States Senators, Dianne Feinstein, left, and Kamala Harris, walk together to speak at the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The senators said they did not sign off on three White House nominees for open California seats on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and will oppose their confirmation, according to a report. President Trump announced this week that he had nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Patrick Bumatay, Los Angeles appellate attorney Daniel Collins and Los Angeles litigator Kenneth Kiyul Lee for California-based vacancies. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo