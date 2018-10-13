Taliban say ‘general’ discussion held with US special envoy

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2009, file photo, then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Zalmay Khalilzad, speaks to reporters at the United Nations headquarters. Taliban officials said on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2018, they held “general discussions” with Washington’s special envoy Khalilzad, who is tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s protracted and increasingly bloody war. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo