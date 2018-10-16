China party expels general who killed self, indicts another

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, photo, Zhang Yang, left, the then-head of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) political affairs department and Fang Fenghui, right, the then-chief of the general staff of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army attend China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s ruling Communist Party on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018, has expelled Zhang, a former top general who killed himself during a corruption probe and indicted another Fang, on graft charges amid a continuing crackdown on military malfeasance. Andy Wong, File AP Photo