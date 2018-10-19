Brit, Canadian face 10 years in jail for spraying Thai wall

In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo, British Furlong Lee, right, and Canadian Brittney Lorretta Katherine Schneider, second right, stand in front of Tha Pae Gate in Chiang Mai province, northern Bangkok, Thailand. They face up to 10 years in prison on charges of spraying paint on the ancient wall in northern Thailand, police said Friday. (Chiang Mai News via AP) AP