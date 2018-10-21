Congo rebels kill 13, abduct kids in Ebola outbreak region

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept 9, 2018 file photo, a health worker sprays disinfectant on his colleague after working at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, Eastern Congo. Congo’ military said Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, that rebels attacked an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, leaving 13 civilians dead and abducted a dozen children, which could force crucial virus containment efforts to be suspended in the area. Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, FILE AP Photo