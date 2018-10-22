The Latest: EU urges Russia, US to preserve 1987 arms treaty

FILE. In this file photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 photo former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at his foundation’s headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Trump’s announcement that the United States would leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty brought sharp criticism on Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, from Russian officials and from former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the treaty in 1987 with President Ronald Reagan. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo