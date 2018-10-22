Former NFL player Rae Carruth out of prison after 18 years

Former Carolina Panthers NFL football player Rae Carruth, center, exits the Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child. The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina after completing his sentence. The Charlotte Observer via AP Jeff Siner