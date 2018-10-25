Bloomberg pumps $9 million into California House races

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a Moms Demand Action gun safety rally at City Hall in Nashua, N.H. A political committee backed by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending nearly $9 million to help two Democrats in tight congressional races against Southern California Republican incumbents. Federal records Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 show Independence USA is spending more than $4 million on TV ads opposing Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in Orange County’s 48th District. Cheryl Senter, File AP Photo