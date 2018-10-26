8 rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fighting

Kashmiri villagers carry body of rebel Sahir Ahmed, during his funeral procession in Arwani, 55 kilometers (35 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Officials say eight rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in gunbattles in disputed Kashmir that sparked violent anti-India protests by residents seeking an end to Indian rule in the region. Dar Yasin AP Photo