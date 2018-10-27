Turkey hosts summit to seek solutions to end war in Syria

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, shakes hands with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, prior to their meeting in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers met ahead of a summit on Syria by the leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France to discuss the situation in the northwestern province of Idlib, access of humanitarian aid, the drafting of a constitution and reconstruction of the war-torn country. Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool Cem Ozdel