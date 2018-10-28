AP Explains: How Brazil’s Bolsonaro used Trump tactics

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro smiles after receiving a honorary black belt from Jiu-Jitsu masters Robson Gracie, right, and Joao Carlos Austregesilo Athayde, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Bolsonaro was awarded the honorary black belt out a respect for surviving a recent knife attack where he was wounded in the abdomen by a crazed attacker. Leo Correa AP Photo