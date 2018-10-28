Sri Lanka president: PM was sacked over assassination plot

A Sri Lankan woman walks past a notice board covered with posters carrying portraits of President Maithripala Sirisena and newly appointed Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksa at a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Sri Lanka’s president suspended Parliament even as the prime minister he fired the previous day claimed he has majority support, adding to a growing political crisis in the South Asian island nation. Posters read “ Our respect for the decision took on behalf of the country.” Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo