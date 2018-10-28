Greek, Italian presidents attend WW II commemoration parade

Evzones of Greek presidential guard parade through the streets of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece during a military parade, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The parade is held to celebrate Greece’s refusal to align itself with a belligerent fascist Italy in 1940 and instead fight a much stronger opponent, a decision which dragged it into World War II and eventually led to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo