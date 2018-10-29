Thousands of Syrians stuck in the desert risk starvation

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, a Syrian child from the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, between the Jordan and Syria borders, receives treatment in a clinic run by UNICEF inside Jordan. Tens of thousands of Syrians stranded in a desert camp near the Jordanian border are at risk of malnutrition amid dwindling humanitarian supplies. The Rukban camp is home to some 45,000 people, many of them women and children, who are living in miserable conditions in the open desert area. A U.N. convoy was supposed to go in on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, but has now been indefinitely delayed. Raad Adayleh, File AP Photo