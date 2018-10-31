New Zealander digs out of ‘wave of ice’ that kills 2 guides

In this image made from video, avalanche survivor Jo Morgan speaks during an interview in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The well-known adventurer dug herself out of an avalanche on a New Zealand mountain Wednesday morning, while two guides climbing with her died. The three were roped together as they tried to reach the summit of Mount Hicks on the South Island. “Two of my very dear friends lost their lives today, under tragic circumstances. I just got really lucky,” Morgan said. (Television New Zealand via AP) AP