The Latest: Migrant caravan fails to arrange buses in Mexico

A migrant pushes a child in a stroller along the highway as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans continues its slow journey toward the U.S. border, between Niltepec and Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The main caravan, still in southern Mexico, is continuing to melt away — from the original 7,000 to about 4,000 — as a smaller group apparently hoped to join it. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo