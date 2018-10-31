In Tunisia, the sea takes migrants and brings back bodies

In this April 12, 2018 photo, women whose sons went missing look at the shoreline in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. An Associated Press tally has documented at least 56,800 migrants dead or missing worldwide from 2014 to 2018 _ almost double the number found in the world’s only official attempt to count them, by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo