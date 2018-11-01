10 Things to Know for Today

Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Muhammad Syaugi, center, holds the flight data recorder from the crashed Lion Air jet during a press conference, onboard rescue ship anchored in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Divers on Thursday recovered the flight data recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed early Monday on the seafloor, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all its passengers. Fauzy Chaniago AP Photo