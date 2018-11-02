Christians in Egypt prepare to bury dead a day after attack

Coptic Christians chant slogans during a protest following an attack on a bus carrying Christian pilgrims on their way to a remote desert monastery, in Minya, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church and the Interior Ministry say Islamic militants have ambushed three buses carrying Christian pilgrims on their way to a remote desert monastery south of the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing at least seven and wounding a dozen more. Mohammed Hakim AP Photo