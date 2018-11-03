Trump slams Indiana Democratic ads touting Libertarian

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton, from left, participate in a U.S. Senate Debate, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Indianapolis. President Donald Trump has accused Donnelly of “trying to steal the election” by running ads touting the Libertarian candidate to peel away votes from Republican challenger Braun. In a tweet Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Trump said the rumor is Donnelly paid for the Facebook ads. Darron Cummings, Pool, File AP Photo